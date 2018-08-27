Africa, Only It's Sung By K.K. SliderLuke Plunkett29 minutes agoFiled to: animal crossingFiled to: animal crossinganimal crossingmusicshitpostkotaku core10SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThere is still good in this world.Thank you Matt.You can get a downloadable version here.And for a chaser:AdvertisementAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts