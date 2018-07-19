Earlier this year, there was a big fuss from Dragon Ball fans over a line of sneakers that Adidas was releasing based on the franchise, mostly because a bunch of leaked designs looked terrible. Now that one of the shoes is actually coming out, though, things might not be so bad.



The first sneaker in the series is an Adidas Prophere, with a colour scheme and design inspired by Cell. Here’s what the leaked design looked like:

Blergh.

The actual shoe, though, looks like this (via Sneaker News):

Much nicer! Especially when you consider the packaging they’re coming in:

As for the other criticism—that the line was featuring a bunch of Adidas’ second-rate sneakers—there’s probably no fixing that. The Ultra Boosts were being saved for Game of Thrones.