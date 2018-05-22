Adidas has a whole line of Dragon Ball sneakers coming later this year, and most of them suck. It’s a bummer, but some custom designers from Australia are here to try and fix things.



The problems with the official lineup are twofold. First, the designs are kinda goofy, with many looking like sneakers you’d buy for a five year-old. And second, the roster of shoes featured skip some of Adidas’ more hyped (and hoped-for) sneakers like Ultra Boosts.

This pair by Khameleon Kickz—based on a design by Fraxcion—feature a homage to Shenron, and look cool as hell. I like that the art retains its Dragon Ball nod without going overboard. Also, Gazelles are a far more flexible and everyday-wearable pick than most of the sneakers Adidas actually went with.



The only downside is that these are one of a kind. But we can always look.

You can see more of Khameleon’s custom kicks at their site.

Oh, and for the record, while I said most of the official shoes suck, the Shenrons—based on an EQT ADV—are actually great.