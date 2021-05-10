Oh No Xbox And Adidas What Are You Doing

Nike and PlayStation have enjoyed a years-long partnership where a bunch of their shoes have become all-time classics. Both the console and sneaker businesses being what they are, we are now inevitably about to get a whole bunch of Adidas x Xbox shoes to compete.
They haven’t been officially announced yet, but Complex got hold of some internal documents showing one of the shoes off, and if Adidas hoped that a targeted leak might take some of the shine off the new PG5 x PS5 collab, then they have...miscalculated.
These are trash! These are off-brand skate shoes you’d have bought at Costco in 2004. These are “newphew bugging me about games on my phone” shoes. The silhouette pictured above is a new shoe called the Forum Tech Boost, but Complex says a number of other models are releasing throughout 2021, including some basketball sneakers, so maybe they’ll be an improvement!
Meh, both of the shoes looks ugly and useless models for every day use so would never use them. Though guess it’s an american thing since they use shoes indoors so you’re supposed to use them while sitting still and playing games?