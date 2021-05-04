Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Nike Has Some New PlayStation 5 Sneakers Coming

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
2
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Nike Has Some New PlayStation 5 Sneakers Coming
Image: Nike

Following on from their 2018 collaboration, Sony and Nike have announced a new pair of NBA star Paul George’s signature shoes are on the way, once again with PlayStation stuff all over them.

Advertisement

This time the Sony collab will feature on a pair of PG5s (the last time around they were PG2s), and in keeping with the timeline (and reflected in the white + blue colourway) this time the shoes are based on the PlayStation 5.

These...look like a general release pair of basketball shoes that you’d be able to find easily in a sports store at first, and then an outlet 3-6 months later. Which is fine! They look like tasteful, functional shoes you’d pick up for some shootaround.

Because of the minimal PlayStation branding, though, and because we now live in a reseller hellscape, I’d expect these to be very hard to find when they drop on May 14, especially since they’ll be releasing in the US on Nike’s heartbreaking SNKRs app.

If you’re not feeling the white colourway here, there’s a darker pair on the way at a later date that swaps out much of the upper for blue + black.

G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN
Illustration for article titled Nike Has Some New PlayStation 5 Sneakers Coming
Photo: laceuphk

.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

And.......there gone.