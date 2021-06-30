One-Punch Man's Adidas Sneakers Are Great

Image : BAIT

I’ve been talking a lot of shit about Adidas’ pop culture collaborations of late, so it’s nice to see an upcoming shoe buck this trend by looking absolutely fantastic.



Based on Adidas’ classic Montreal 76 shoe, it features some One-Punch Man branding on the tongue, some big ONE-PUNCH MAN text across the shoe’s bulbous heel (which sounds worse than it looks, since the 76's huge heel could do with something breaking it up visually), One-Punch Man graphics all over the insole and some embroidered BAIT logos on the side.

Image : BAIT

If you’re into One-Punch Man, cool, this is a good shoe! I’m actually not that into it but still love these just for the colourway, which has a nice strong, retro feel (fitting for a sneaker like the 76).



Image : BAIT

I addition to the shoes, Bait are also releasing some shirts and hoodies (on their own, the Adidas collab is just for the shoes), though a bunch of these are already sold out.

