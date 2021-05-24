Officially Branded Resident Evil Booze

Image : Capcom

Herbal spirit Cocalero is collaborating with Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness to help promote the upcoming Netflix show.



The name “Cocalero” refers to coca leaf growers, and this herbal spirit is a blend of 17 botanicals , including guarana, ginseng, juniper, and non-psychoactive coca. As Paste Magazine points out, this Incan spirited spirit is actually made in Ireland. The drink has a following in Japan, hence this Resident Evil branded release.

With all the video game branded sake of late, it’s interesting to see something different. For Resident Evil, g reen booze probably makes more sense !

As 4Gamer reports, the limited edition Cocalero Biohazard (aka Resident Evil) Infinite Darkness bottling will go on sale this July.