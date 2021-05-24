Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Officially Branded Resident Evil Booze

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Officially Branded Resident Evil Booze
Image: Capcom
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Herbal spirit Cocalero is collaborating with Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness to help promote the upcoming Netflix show.

Advertisement

The name “Cocalero” refers to coca leaf growers, and this herbal spirit is a blend of 17 botanicals, including guarana, ginseng, juniper, and non-psychoactive coca. As Paste Magazine points out, this Incan spirited spirit is actually made in Ireland. The drink has a following in Japan, hence this Resident Evil branded release. 

With all the video game branded sake of late, it’s interesting to see something different. For Resident Evil, green booze probably makes more sense!

As 4Gamer reports, the limited edition Cocalero Biohazard (aka Resident Evil) Infinite Darkness bottling will go on sale this July. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION