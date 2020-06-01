Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Drink Up This Video Game Booze

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:japan
japansakekotakueastsegapac-manyakuza
1
Illustration for article titled Drink Up This Video Game Booze
Image: Sempuku, Famitsu
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

What better way to celebrate sixty years of Sega, forty years of Pac-Man and the Yakuza games than by drinking sake.

Advertisement

This certainly isn’t the first video game branded sake we’ve seen—for example, Kokuryu previously released Final Fantasy sake in 2018. 

Hiroshima brewery Miyake Honten, makers of Sempuku brand sake, has brewed anniversary sake for Sega and Namco’s Pac-Man, with the brews bottled in special anniversary bottles.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Drink Up This Video Game Booze
Image: Famitsu

I’m a big fan of sake—so much so that my follow up to my Japanese whisky book is a book on Japanese sake, which you can pre-order right here!

The “Go Sega” sake is a pure-rice junmai sake, priced at 3,000 yen ($28) a bottle. (The “Go Sega” logo is part of the famed game company’s sixtieth-anniversary branding to commemorate the milestone.) As Famitsu reports, the Pac-Man sakes are also junmai sakes, with the yellow Pac-Man bottling being a junmai genshu, meaning it has a higher alcohol by volume because it hasn’t been cut with water before bottling. 

Illustration for article titled Drink Up This Video Game Booze
Image: Sempuku
Advertisement

Miyake Honten is also making Yakuza branded junmai sake, too! All are part of the brewery’s “Game Legends Sake Series.”

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Red Bull Summer Edition Is A Great New Flavor And Bad New Slushie

Street Fighter V Costume Design Contest Is Asking For Free Labor

One Japanese Bus Company's Solution To Travel In The Covid-19 Era

The Week In Games: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Can't Come Soon Enough