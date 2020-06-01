Drink Up This Video Game Booze

Image : Sempuku Famitsu

What better way to celebrate sixty years of Sega, forty years of Pac-Man and the Yakuza games than by drinking sake.



This certainly isn’t the first video game branded sake we’ve seen—for example, Kokuryu previously released Final Fantasy sake in 2018.

Hiroshima brewery Miyake Honten, makers of Sempuku brand sake, has brewed anniversary sake for Sega and Namco’s Pac-Man, with the brews bottled in special anniversary bottles.

Image : Famitsu

I’m a big fan of sake—so much so that my follow up to my Japanese whisky book is a book on Japanese sake, which you can pre-order right here!



The “Go Sega” sake is a pure-rice junmai sake, priced at 3,000 yen ($28) a bottle. (The “Go Sega” logo is part of the famed game company’s sixtieth-anniversary branding to commemorate the milestone.) As Famitsu reports, the Pac-Man sakes are also junmai sakes, with the yellow Pac-Man bottling being a junmai genshu, meaning it has a higher alcohol by volume because it hasn’t been cut with water before bottling.

Image : Sempuku

Miyake Honten is also making Yakuza branded junmai sake, too! All are part of the brewery’s “Game Legends Sake Series.”

