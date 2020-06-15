Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snacktaku

Official Space Invaders Branded Japanese Booze

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:space invaders
space invaderstaitokotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled Official iSpace Invaders/i Branded Japanese Booze
Image: Taito

Earlier this month, Kotaku reported that Pac-Man, Yakuza, and Sega were all getting their own branded Japanese sake. They’re not alone! According to Famitsu, Space Invaders is, too. 

Next month, Space Invaders Sake is going on sale in Japan. The sakes—a pure rice junmai, a pure rice junmai ginjo, and a pure rice junmai daiginjo—were all brewed by the excellent Masuda Tokubee Shoten brewery in Kyoto.

Illustration for article titled Official iSpace Invaders/i Branded Japanese Booze
Image: Taito
The brewery was established in 1675, making it one of the oldest in Kyoto’s Fushimi brewing district, and its Tsuki no Katsura brand is excellent. I’m a big fan of the brewery—and sake in general, even writing an upcoming book about the drink.

Illustration for article titled Official iSpace Invaders/i Branded Japanese Booze
As Gourmet Press notes, each bottle is priced at 3,000 yen ($28). 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

