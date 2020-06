Oddworld is back! Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to the PlayStation 5, starring everyone’s favorite Mudokan, Abe.



Oddworld: Soulstorm was actually announced back in 2015 as a full remake of the second Abe game, Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus. We’ve seen gameplay of the remake/re-imagining previously. Its appearance at today’s PS5 reveal is the first we’ve heard of the game on next-generation hardware. Excellent.