First Doom, then Final Fantasy, now Lucasarts’ Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II is getting a tasteful HD makeover courtesy of neural networks, which are able to take dirty old textures and get them looking closer to 2019 standards all by themselves.



The work here is being done by ESRGAN, also known as “dark magic”, and as you can see while the results aren’t the same as a total remaster, they’re still pretty good for something you can just download and run for free.

The AI redoes all the game’s original textures, which makes a slight difference to things like your weapons, and a big difference to the environments.



TreeMarmot has put this one together over on ModDB, and you can get it here.