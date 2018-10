Having already been added to Mario 64 and New Super Mario Bros. Wii, it’s now time for Bowsette to venture off into the wilds of the latest Zelda.

This mod by Lynard Killer, which replaces Link with a fully playable Bowsette, is fantastic, even going so far as to add some basic dress physics.

It’s not available for download yet, but you can see more of Lynard Killer’s mod work here.