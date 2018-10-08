Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We’re still doing Bowsette stuff? OK, here’s the end of New Super Mario Bros Wii, modified by StupidMarioBros1Fan to replace Bowser with a giant, fire-breathing Bowsette.



Overall it’s the same boss battle, but a number of changes have been made. The new model, a “heavily edited version of Peach’s model from Mario Party 9", has a custom crown and shoulders, and all her animations were done by StupidMarioBros1Fan, “[using] Bowser’s original animations as a reference but this was 100% re-animated”.

She’s also got a voice, which was created by combining Peach clips from games like Mario Party 10, Mario Tennis Ultra Smash, New Super Mario Bros Wii and Mario & Luigi: Dream Team. They’ve all been slowed down, though, to make it deeper because he “felt like an ‘evil’ Peach would have a slightly deeper voice.”

Video by ProsafiaGaming

If you want to try it out yourself, you can download it in the description here.