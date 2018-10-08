We’re still doing Bowsette stuff? OK, here’s the end of New Super Mario Bros Wii, modified by StupidMarioBros1Fan to replace Bowser with a giant, fire-breathing Bowsette.
Overall it’s the same boss battle, but a number of changes have been made. The new model, a “heavily edited version of Peach’s model from Mario Party 9", has a custom crown and shoulders, and all her animations were done by StupidMarioBros1Fan, “[using] Bowser’s original animations as a reference but this was 100% re-animated”.
She’s also got a voice, which was created by combining Peach clips from games like Mario Party 10, Mario Tennis Ultra Smash, New Super Mario Bros Wii and Mario & Luigi: Dream Team. They’ve all been slowed down, though, to make it deeper because he “felt like an ‘evil’ Peach would have a slightly deeper voice.”
If you want to try it out yourself, you can download it in the description here.