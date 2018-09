Someone paid modding mastermind Kaze Emanuar to build a playable Bowsette in Super Mario 64, and he duly obliged.



It’s not just a visual gag, she’s also got a permanent fire-throwing ability.

His indifferent “Someone paid me to do this shit” is almost as good as the mod itself.

While the creation of the mod was a commission job, anyone who plays the game on PC can download it and try it out themselves if they like.