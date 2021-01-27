Nothing Says Valentine's Day Like Chocolate Ramen

Screenshot : TamaTV

Do you like chocolate? What about ramen? Well, this Valentine’s Day in Japan, people can eat chocolate ramen.



Once again, ramen chain Kourakuen is serving up “chocolate ramen” for a limited time only. The chocolate ramen is made with a shoyu (soy sauce) ramen base but added cacao oil and an added chocolate bar.

This isn’t a first—the chain rolled out chocolate ramen for Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Supposedly, the chocolate ramen smells like, you guessed it, chocolate. The initial flavor impression is shoyu ramen, and the hot soup melts the chocolate, giving the shoyu broth a milky chocolate flavor.

This year, as Hachima Kikou reports, there is also white chocolate ramen. Yum! The noodles will be available until February 17.