To help celebrate Valentine’s Day, ramen chain Kourakuen is serving up “chocolate ramen” for a limited time only.



According to NariNari, the chocolate ramen is made with a shoyu (soy sauce) ramen base, but added cacao oil and an added chocolate bar. It looks tasty! Twitter users report that chocolate ramen is unexpectedly good.

According to Get News, the chocolate ramen’s broth smells like, wait for it, chocolate. The initial flavor impression is shoyu ramen. After that, the site continues, the cacao oil kicks in. The hot soup melts the chocolate bar, giving the shoyu broth a milky chocolate flavor.

The ginger topping gives the savory sweet ramen a refreshing accent.

The chocolate ramen is available until February 14.