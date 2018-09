Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Young Animal

This isn’t a trailer for a live-action Berserk movie, but one for volume 40 of the manga. If you like Berserk or, better yet, if you are a fan of Sony’s greatest PlayStation commercial in years, then this is relevant to your interests.



Here is the live-action Berserk manga commercial.

Yes, that’s Shigeru Matsuzaki, star of the best PlayStation commercial in a good while.