No More Heroes 3 Launches On August 27

Screenshot : Grasshopper Manufacture

No More Heroes 3 is coming to Switch on August 27, according to today’s Nintendo Direct presentation.

Wrapping up a trilogy that began in 2007, No More Heroes 3 tells the continuing story of otaku Travis Touchdown as he battles his way through an alien invasion . Grasshopper Manufacture’s eccentric co-founder and CEO Goichi “Suda51" Suda is again acting as director, writer, and designer.

No More Heroes 3 was originally scheduled to launch in 2020, before being officially delayed last September due to the covid-19 pandemic. Before that, Suda showed a brief glimpse of the game during the New Game+ Expo, largely obscured by his own head.