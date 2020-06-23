First No More Heroes 3 Gameplay Obscured By Suda51’s Head

Gif : New Game+ Expo ( YouTube

Grasshopper Manufacture CEO Goichi Suda, more commonly known as Suda51, is famous for his off-kilter sense of humor. His latest prank on fans came in the introduction to this morning’s New Game+ Expo stream, during which we got our first look at Grasshopper’s next game, No More Heroes 3. The catch? Suda’s head was in the way the whole time.



Suda opened the New Game+ Expo broadcast expressing his excitement for the games that would be shown, and while doing so the previously plain background suddenly started showing gameplay footage. While he made no mention of what was playing in the background, the interface and mechanics made it clear that we were looking at No More Heroes 3.

Suda riffed on the stack of Switch games he planned to complete while stuck in quarantine, and then passed the show off to the rest of the presenters. No further mention was made of Grasshopper, Suda, or the upcoming game.

No More Heroes 3 will be the long-awaited continuation of Grasshopper’s violent and chaotic flagship franchise. The second installment came out all the way back in 2010, and players have only had a spin-off, 2019’s Travis Strikes Again, to tide them over. That game included a teaser for No More Heroes 3, which was then officially announced at E3 2019, but the developers have since been tight-lipped about the project.

This first “reveal” of No More Heroes 3 gameplay is classic Suda51. The eccentric developer is known for subverting expectations, and that attitude hasn’t changed even as he’s moved into more senior roles at Grasshopper Manufacture. There’s no doubt that we’ll eventually get to see the next No More Heroes game in all its glory without a dude’s face in the way. But, for now, we’re all at the mercy of Suda’s unorthodox sense of humor.