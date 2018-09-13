To coincide with the release of NES games on the Switch as part of its online subscription service, Nintendo is releasing retro-replicas of the original NES controllers on September 18.

They’ll come in packs of two, including both a right and left controller, for $60. They charge by being placed on either side of the Switch, just like the Joy-Con currently do, and will similarly work wirelessly. Japan, meanwhile, will be getting Famicon-styled ones.

The controllers will make it easier to play the 20 NES games coming to the system next week as part of the $4 a month online subscription service. They can be played locally and online with other people using the Joy-Con, but the original formfactor will no doubt feel and work a lot better with them.

We also now know that the starting library of NES games will also include third-party stuff like Double Dragon, Gradius, and River City Ransom. Here’s the full list: