Which Nintendo Switch 2 Camera Is Right For You?

The Nintendo Switch 2's Game Chat is a much-appreciated feature that fans have waited ages to see on a Nintendo console. Being able to play games together while voice chatting is really neat, but the inclusion of video chat was an unexpected yet pleasant addition to the console’s new suite of features..

Luckily, Nintendo isn’t placing a massive barrier to entry to video chat, either. As a matter of fact, you can use any USB-C camera on the Nintendo Switch 2, which means that you may already have a perfectly viable webcam lying around your house! But if you’ve been looking around the net, you’ve probably noticed two very popular Nintendo Switch 2 cameras have been getting a lot of attention: The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera and the HORI Piranha Plant camera.

Official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

It’s not all that surprising that one of the best camera options for the Nintendo Switch 2 comes directly from Nintendo itself. The aptly-titled Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is a feature-filled choice at a fairly reasonable price of $55, and it’s probably the overall smartest choice of camera for the console for most folks.

The Official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera offers a sleek form factor, a wide viewing range that can accommodate multiple people in one room, and an all-black aesthetic that helps it blend into an entertainment space. There’s even a privacy shutter for safety when the camera is not in use.

Toss in a moderately crisp 1080p resolution, and you’ve got yourself a somewhat modern-feeling camera to use during GameChat sessions. While a modern high-end webcam is undeniably going to offer better video quality, this little guy is likely cheaper while still being more than enough for casual chats and Mario Party fun!

HORI Piranha Plant Camera

The HORI Piranha Plant Camera is actually licensed by Nintendo, which explains why it’s rocking such a cool piranha plant aesthetic. Unlike the more low-key, professional vibe of the official camera, this awesome-looking piece of tech plays into the universal love of Nintendo.

The HORI Piranha Plant Camera kind of manages to make itself fun to use. For instance, it’s genuinely cool that you can bend the piranha plant’s neck to get the right angle you need, blending functionality and cuteness into a single feature. Oh, and its privacy shutter is achieved by literally closing the mouth. Quirky!

Unfortunately, while the intriguing visual design and versatility of this device are excellent, its 480p resolution is shockingly poor for a camera in 2025. As such, it’s honestly best suited for kids or non-enthusiasts who don’t care as much about picture quality. It’s kind of a bummer, too, because it sure is a cool little device.

Which should you buy?

As you can see, each of these two popular Nintendo Switch 2 cameras offers its own pros and cons. The one you should buy depends on what you need for GameChat. If you’re an older enthusiast who plans to spend a lot of time in GameChat sessions with friends and wants a camera with solid video quality and a slim, sleek form factor, the Official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is your best bet. If you’re a younger gamer, or video quality is secondary to you, the fun and silly nature of the HORI Piranha Plant Camera is undeniably appealing.

Whichever one you pick, remember to use the privacy shutter when you pick your nose. Or don’t. I don’t really care what you do. How you deal with your rhinotillexomania is your business.

