It Wasn't Just You, Nintendo's Big Switch 2 Stream Was Completely Messed Up For A Minute

If you were watching Nintendo’s big Switch 2 Direct live this morning, you might have noticed that things got a little wonky midway through. At first, the video and audio seemed to be out of sync, with presenters like Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford’s mouth not aligning with his words. Then it got progressively worse, as the audio from different games and segments started to overlap. Finally, the stream’s video froze over a cooperative survival game called Survival Kids. That was the image most Direct viewers saw as they could hear other announcements, including Switch 2 versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy VII Remake. After a bit, an older portion of the video started playing under new audio, until it finally caught up in time for the last big announcements.



Thankfully, the technical flub isn’t in the VOD Nintendo put out on its YouTube channel, so anyone who wasn’t able to watch live will be fine. But I feel bad for the Survival Kids team whose game could become known as, “The Game That Interrupted Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Hype Moment.” Part of the reason companies have moved to digital showcases is because it’s supposed to be more foolproof than a live conference. Technology finds a way.

