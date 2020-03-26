Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Filed to:animal crossing: new horizons
animal crossing: new horizonsmetapostpatchupdatenintendoglitch
2
Save

Nintendo released an update earlier today that patched out Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ item duplication glitch that was discovered over the weekend. Not that anyone ever used it. Because that would be cheating. And no one would ever cheat in an Animal Crossing game.

Advertisement
Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

Control’s First Story DLC Is Just As Good As The Main Game

Employees At GameStop Competitor Say Their Company Isn't Protecting Them From Covid-19 Either

The Best Strategy Games On PC