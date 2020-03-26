Nintendo released an update earlier today that patched out Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ item duplication glitch that was discovered over the weekend. Not that anyone ever used it. Because that would be cheating. And no one would ever cheat in an Animal Crossing game.
