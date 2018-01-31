Nintendo released its earnings for the three months ending last December, and the Kyoto-based game company is doing extremely well.



Revenue reached 482.97 billion yen ($4.44 billion) and surpassing forecasts of 407.86 billion yen. As CNBC points out, Nintendo’s operating profit also jumped 261 percent year-on-year.

Nintendo has also increased its Switch sales projections to 15 million from 14 million.

Here is Nintendo’s statement:

For the nine months ended December 31, 2017, the Nintendo Switch hardware sold well following the launch and sales volume rose substantially during the holiday season. For the Nintendo Switch software, Super Mario Odyssey was released in October and has been a big hit, with global sales reaching 9.07 million units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, released in April, has sold 7.33 million units, and Splatoon 2, released in July, has sold 4.91 million units, bringing to 8 the total number of million-seller titles for this fiscal year including the titles of other software publishers. The result is that hardware sales during this period totaled 12.13 million units, and software sales volume totaled 47.10 million units. Nintendo 3DS hardware sales did not weaken after the launch of Nintendo Switch. In fact, sales grew during the holiday season in the US. Sales volume was firm in other regions as well, with the total reaching 5.86 million units (9% decrease on a year-on-year basis). For the Nintendo 3DS software, sales of Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon, released in November, have grown to 7.17 million units, but overall software sales declined to 31.25 million units (33% decrease on a year-on-year basis). The Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition, launched globally during September and October, proved to be a hit. We also expanded our amiibo lineup with new amiibo released simultaneously with software titles, pushing sales to approximately 9.30 million units for figure-type and approximately 5.00 million units for card-type. In our download business, brisk download sales for Nintendo Switch helped push total download sales up to 43.1 billion yen (87% increase on a year-on-year basis). In our smart-device business, consumers not only continued to enjoy Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes, which became available for download during the previous fiscal year, but also had fun with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, released globally during October and November. Smart devices and IP related income were up to 29.1 billion yen (172% increase on a year-on-year basis).