Nintendo President Apologizes For Joy-Con Trouble

During a recent financial Q&A, Nintendo finally apologized for issues caused by Joy-Cons but will not comment further due to the current class-action lawsuit.

Players have been dealing with what’s called Joy-Con drift as Kotaku previously reported, stating how it was becoming a real problem. Last year, a class-action lawsuit was filed with Nintendo accused of not disclosing the defective Joy-Con controls. Nintendo was asked about this during this month’s financial meeting. A questioner mentioned hearing about the class-action lawsuit over Joy-Con malfunction and wanted to know what Nintendo was doing to improve the product.

“Regarding the Joy-Con, we apologize for any trouble caused to our customers,” said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa. “We are continuing to aim to improve our products, but as the Joy-Con is the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the United States and this is still a pending issue, we would it like to refrain from responding about any specific actions.”

This appears to be the first official apology for the malfunctioning Joy-Cons.

Back in 2019, Nintendo issued the following statement to Kotaku regarding Joy-Con drift: “At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we are continuously making improvements to them. We are aware of recent reports that some Joy-Con controllers are not responding correctly. We want our consumers to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage them to visit http://support.nintendo.com so we can help.”