Although it’s been an issue for some players since shortly after launch, recently more and more Switch owners have been talking about their issues with “Joy-Con drift,” a condition where the joystick on a controller detects movement even though you’re not touching it. In response to players’ Joy-Con woes, Nintendo advises Switch owners experiencing Joy-Con drift to visit its customer support website.

“At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we are continuously making improvements to them,” a representative from Nintendo told Kotaku in response questions about Joy-Con drift. “We are aware of recent reports that some Joy-Con controllers are not responding correctly. We want our consumers to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage them to visit http://support.nintendo.com so we can help.”

Nintendo did not respond to a question from Kotaku regarding potential future fixes for the issue.

At some point in the last few days, Nintendo updated the front page of its customer support website, placing a prominent direct link to a page that lets you start a ticket to get your Joy-Con repaired. (The previous version of the page, as archived on July 19, only included a link to the troubleshooting page, which more or less asks if your system is updated and then tells you to use the system’s Joy-Con software recalibration feature.)

Advertisement

While sending in your Joy-Con for repairs may fix the issue of drift temporarily, some players have said that after getting their Joy-Con back from Nintendo, they experience drift again within a matter of months. One person on Twitter said that their repaired Joy-Con began drifting right after taking it out of the box.