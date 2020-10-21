Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Nintendo Nerfs Steve's Meat

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:big blocky dick
big blocky dickSuper Smash Bros. UltimateSuper Smash Bros.SmashSteveMinecraftupdatepatchKotaku Core
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Nintendo Nerfs Steves Meat
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Steve Minecraft, the latest addition to the ever-growing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, has been nerfed. He’s lost his mojo, so to speak.

Advertisement

When Steve joined Super Smash Bros. Ultimate last week, players were surprised to see him holding a piece of grilled meat in a very...let’s say provocative position. So provocative that we here at Kotaku felt it was best to censor our screenshot a bit.

Advertisement

Okay, let’s stop being coy here. It looked like Steve had his dick out. He was “Toobin,” a reference I’ve been dying to make for days. And now, thanks to the 9.0.1 patch released today, it doesn’t. Not that you would know from reading the patch notes.

Is there no joy in this world that reality won’t rip away from us at a moment’s notice?

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Doom Eternal Patch Adds Hidden Reference To Popular VTuber

What The Fuck, LA Comic Con Is Going Ahead

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Streams On Twitch With Hasan Piker And Pokimane, Draws Over 430,000 Viewers

Twitch DMCA Purge Deletes Thousands Of Streamers' Videos

DISCUSSION

blackbass
blackbass

He could have just been eating it in the victory screen