Oh No Steve

Minecraft’s Steve went live in Smash Bros. Ultimate overnight, and yup, no problems there. None whatsoever.
Enough beating around the block: Steve looks like he’s got a massive boner every time he wins a match. He’s actually just holding a hunk of, well, meat at a weird angle, but the way the camera zooms in at the end it just looks like a big, low-res dick.
Players noticed immediately, because I mean how could you not?
Well, apparently the folks over at Nintendo and Microsoft didn’t. Or maybe their minds are just a 100 times purer than everyone else’s.
Correction: Steve is holding his meat in the victory screen, not a pickaxe.
He’s just really excited to be here.