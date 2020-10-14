It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Oh No Steve

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:big blocky dick
big blocky dickminecraftSuper Smash Bros. Ultimatesmash brosstevenintendomicrosoftswitchkotakucore
11
Save
Gif: Nintendo

Minecraft’s Steve went live in Smash Bros. Ultimate overnight, and yup, no problems there. None whatsoever.

Advertisement

Enough beating around the block: Steve looks like he’s got a massive boner every time he wins a match. He’s actually just holding a hunk of, well, meat at a weird angle, but the way the camera zooms in at the end it just looks like a big, low-res dick.

Illustration for article titled Oh No Steve
Screenshot: Nintendo
Advertisement

Players noticed immediately, because I mean how could you not?

Well, apparently the folks over at Nintendo and Microsoft didn’t. Or maybe their minds are just a 100 times purer than everyone else’s.

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro Drop to $199 on Amazon
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro

Correction: Steve is holding his meat in the victory screen, not a pickaxe.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: The Kotaku Review

NBA 2K Players Say They have Been Scammed Out Of 'At Least $215,000'

PS4 System Software Update 8.00 Goes Live

10 Things To Do In Destiny 2 Before Beyond Light Starts

DISCUSSION

jhelterskelter
Jhelter Skelter

He’s just really excited to be here.