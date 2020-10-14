Oh No Steve

Gif : Nintendo

Minecraft’s Steve went live in Smash Bros. Ultimate overnight, and yup, no problems there. None whatsoever.



Enough beating around the block: Steve looks like he’s got a massive boner every time he wins a match. He’s actually just holding a hunk of, well, meat at a weird angle, but the way the camera zooms in at the end it just looks like a big, low-res dick.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Players noticed immediately, because I mean how could you not?

Well, apparently the folks over at Nintendo and Microsoft didn’t. Or maybe their minds are just a 100 times purer than everyone else’s.

Correction: Steve is holding his meat in the victory screen, not a pickaxe.