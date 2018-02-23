At today’s DICE Awards, Nintendo cleaned up. The Kyoto-based game company didn’t send their development teams to the ceremony. Instead, it was up to one man to collect all the trophies. His name is Nintendo Guy.



Of course, that’s not his real name (it’s Nate Bihldorff), but tonight, it was. Bihldorff, who works as a localization manager for Nintendo of America, appeared on stage repeatedly, giving a fitting and eloquent speech for each award he accepted.

After already appearing on stage a couple times to accept awards, when Bihldorff went up to get the award for Snipperclips, he said, “Hi again. Sorry, I’m Nintendo guy for the night.”

Advertisement

No, you are Nintendo Guy for forever.

Advertisement

Congrats to Nintendo and Nintendo Guy!