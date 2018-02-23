The 21st D.I.C.E. Awards—voted on by over 30,000 members of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences—just wrapped up in Vegas, and among the winners are Breath of the Wild, Horizon Zero Dawn and Cuphead.
Breath of the Wild won four awards (Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement In Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design and Adventure Game of the Year), while Horizon won two (Outstanding Technical Achievement and Outstanding Achievement in Story). Cuphead was another winner of multiple awards, taking home the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Outstanding Achievement in Animation.
Other winners include PUBG (Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay), Fire Emblem Heroes (Mobile Game of the Year) and Metroid: Samus Returns (Handheld Game of the Year).
The full list of winners is below:
Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Publisher: Oculus Studios
- Developer: Ready At Dawn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Publisher: Oculus Studios
- Developer: Ready At Dawn
Mobile Game of the Year
Fire Emblem Heroes
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS and Nintendo
Handheld Game of the Year
Metroid: Samus Returns
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: MercurySteam and Nintendo
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
Snipperclips
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: SFB Games
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Publisher: Bluehole
- Developer: PUBG Corporation
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Publisher: Ubisoft Entertainment
- Developer: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 18
- Publisher: Electronic Arts
- Developer: Electronic Arts
Role-Playing Game of the Year
NierR: Automata
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Developer: PlatinumGames
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Fighting Game of the Year
Injustice 2
- Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: NetherRealm Studios
Family Game of the Year
Snipperclips
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: SFB Games
Adventure Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Action Game of the Year
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Publisher: PUBG Corporation
- Developer: PUBG Corporation
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Horizon Zero Dawn
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Guerrilla Games
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Horizon Zero Dawn
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Guerrilla Games
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Super Mario Odyssey
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Cuphead
- Publisher: StudioMDHR
- Developer: StudioMDHR
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua
- Publisher: Ninja Theory
- Developer: Ninja Theory
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Cuphead
- Publisher: StudioMDHR
- Developer: StudioMDHR
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Cuphead
- Publisher: StudioMDHR
- Developer: StudioMDHR