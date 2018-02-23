The 21st D.I.C.E. Awards—voted on by over 30,000 members of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences—just wrapped up in Vegas, and among the winners are Breath of the Wild, Horizon Zero Dawn and Cuphead.



Breath of the Wild won four awards (Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement In Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design and Adventure Game of the Year), while Horizon won two (Outstanding Technical Achievement and Outstanding Achievement in Story). Cuphead was another winner of multiple awards, taking home the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Outstanding Achievement in Animation.

Other winners include PUBG (Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay), Fire Emblem Heroes (Mobile Game of the Year) and Metroid: Samus Returns (Handheld Game of the Year).

The full list of winners is below:

Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement



Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Publisher: Oculus Studios

Developer: Ready At Dawn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year



Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Publisher: Oculus Studios

Developer: Ready At Dawn

Mobile Game of the Year



Fire Emblem Heroes

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS and Nintendo

Handheld Game of the Year



Metroid: Samus Returns

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: MercurySteam and Nintendo

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award



Snipperclips

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: SFB Games

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay



PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Publisher: Bluehole

Developer: PUBG Corporation

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year



Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Publisher: Ubisoft Entertainment

Developer: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris

Sports Game of the Year



FIFA 18

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Electronic Arts

Role-Playing Game of the Year



NierR: Automata

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: PlatinumGames

Racing Game of the Year



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Fighting Game of the Year



Injustice 2

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Family Game of the Year



Snipperclips

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: SFB Games

Adventure Game of the Year



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Action Game of the Year



PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Publisher: PUBG Corporation

Developer: PUBG Corporation

Outstanding Technical Achievement



Horizon Zero Dawn

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Outstanding Achievement in Story



Horizon Zero Dawn

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design



Super Mario Odyssey

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition



Cuphead

Publisher: StudioMDHR

Developer: StudioMDHR

Outstanding Achievement in Character



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice - Senua

Publisher: Ninja Theory

Developer: Ninja Theory

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction



Cuphead

Publisher: StudioMDHR

Developer: StudioMDHR

Outstanding Achievement in Animation



Cuphead