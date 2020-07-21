Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Nintendo Fans Trolled By NSFW "F-Zero" Twitter Account

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled Nintendo Fans Trolled By NSFW F-Zero Twitter Account
Illustration: Nintendo

Nintendo fans, being Nintendo fans, have been a bit nervy lately, some of them a little too eager to find out the latest news about the future of their favourite franchises.

Last week, a pair of fresh Twitter accounts were spotted, one called @supermario35th (it’s Mario’s 35th birthday this year) and the other @FZeroJP, named for one of Nintendo’s most neglected series. Now, even though the person who found these said up-front that they were likely fake, you can guess what happened next: some Nintendo fans wanted to believe regardless.

The accounts were actually created back in March, and the Mario one has received the most attention, but once the F-Zero one had blown up in July—helped along by news that Captain Falcon’s Japanese voice actor had made a return to the recording studio—it sprung into action, making its first and only tweet on July 21.

Was it the long-awaited announcement of a new F-Zero game? A Switch entry in the storied franchise that would continue the story of Captain Falcon and his friends?

Of course not. It was this (slight NSFW warning):

The moral of the story, Nintendo fans (or at least those who bought into this): stop believing so hard. The moral for everybody else: they’re not going to listen to me.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

stoncils
Stoncils

Someone ANIMATED that.