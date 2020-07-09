Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

When Nintendo Struggles To Manage Expectations

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:nintendo
nintendotreehouse livewayforwardkotaku core
18
Save
Illustration for article titled When Nintendo Struggles To Manage Expectations
Image: Nintendo

Earlier this evening, while promoting an upcoming gameplay session for the new Paper Mario on Treehouse Live, Nintendo dropped a teaser for “a first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward”. And people lost their God damn minds.

Advertisement

WayForward have a loooong history of making platformers across all kinds of platforms, so people’s imaginations started running wild! Why, if Nintendo was hyping this on a completely unrelated gameplay stream, surely it was big news!

Advertisement

Maybe, many figured, it was Metroid! Or...you know, something else cool and interesting, since there are loads of other Nintendo franchises that have lain dormant for too long. Like Wario Ware? Kid Icarus? Balloon Fight?

Nah. Realising that things were getting quickly out of hand—remember, this is just a Treehouse Live video, not a full-blown Nintendo Direct, and these are Nintendo fans we’re talking about—the company had to send out a follow-up to pump everyone’s brakes.

G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller

Wild how they sold F-Zero to Microsoft.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

How Paper Mario: Origami King's Puzzle Battles Work

Over 50 Sexual Misconduct Allegations Have The Super Smash Bros. Community In Turmoil

Ruinous Effigy Is One Of Destiny 2's Best Guns Yet