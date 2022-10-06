Today, a Nintendo Direct dedicated entirely to the upcoming Super Mario movie gave us our first proper look at the film, letting us see what all the familiar characters will look like and, more importantly, letting us hear what Chris Pratt sounds like as Nintendo’s mustachioed hero. It’s all timed to coincide with Nintendo’s appearance at Comic-Con this year. And yes, Nintendo’s Miyamoto unveiled the entire thing without trolling anyone this time around.



Just a few days ago, Nintendo surprised the world with a little preview of the movie that only showed Mario from behind. Everyone started obsessing over how weirdly flat Mario’s butt turned out to be, given his profession and propensity for jumping.

The actual trailer, though, was surprisingly dramatic, with Bowser leading a large army of Koopas. For some reason, Bowser is shown attacking a kingdom of penguins, presumably on his way to drop a baby off a hill. And then Mario appears, and you guessed it, Chris Pratt sounds like...Chris Pratt. Everyone was gearing up for the worst, only to hear the most basic performance on earth coming out of one of the most iconic characters of our modern era.

Nintendo Direct: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Here’s the trailer by itself if you don’t want to see the full Direct that introduces it beforehand.

Who is in the Super Mario Bros. movie cast?

The film’s star-studded cast was first announced by Shigeru Miyamoto during last September’s Nintendo Direct presentation. While some of the revealed casting choices seem fine or even great (Jack Black as Bowser!), many were left nonplussed by the revelation that Mario himself would be voiced by Chris Pratt.

If you need a refresher on the cast of the Mario movie, here’s the list below:

Chris Pratt will be voicing Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach

Charlie Day will voice Luigi

Jack Black will be playing Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key will voice Toad

Seth Rogen will voice Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen will voice Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco will voice Spike

While the casting of Rogen as Mario’s original antagonist Donkey Kong and Charlie Day as Luigi make a certain kind of sense given their body of work, fans clutched their metaphorical pearls at the idea of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor voicing the pipe-hopping plumber.

Although Charles Martinet, long the voice of Mario (not to mention Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and others), won’t be lending his voice to any series characters he’s previously voiced, Miyamoto teased that he would be making a surprise cameo in the film.

The Super Mario movie is being produced by Nintendo in conjunction with Illumination Studios, the American animation studio behind films like The Lorax and the Despicable Me and Minions franchises. Miyamoto said that Nintendo worked closely with Illumination Studios throughout the entire thing.

“Our crew is filled with Mario fanatics,” Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination, said. Miyamoto also assured the audience that the cast loved Mario games too.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to become Mario,” Chris Pratt, who seemed very confused and almost like he was melting during the broadcast, said.

Jack Black, meanwhile, joked that he got jacked for the role of Bowser. Honestly, he sounds great in the role.



The Mario movie will be hitting theaters in North America on April 7, 2023, unless it slips again.