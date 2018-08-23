Korean sneaker/Overwatch fan upboy has transformed a collection of Air Force 1s, turning them into Overwatch kicks with shoes based on heroes like D.Va, Widowmaker, Genji and Zarya.



They were on display at the Overwatch Fan Festival in Korea on Wednesday, the same place D.Va’s new trailer was shown off.

Each shoe is obviously in the colours of its chosen hero, but also feature a few little touches like logos or UI elements on the heel and side.

You can see more of upboy’s work—like the Luigi sneakers below—at his Instagram page.