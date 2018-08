These PlayStation sneakers aren’t official—I doubt either Nike or Sony would go with something so obvious—but the results are still pretty cool.



I’m not a fan of the button placement down the sides, as it looks a bit cheap, but the colourway itself and small PlayStation logos are nice.

They’re a pair of Nike VaporMax Plus, and their garish retro-futurism is a perfect fit for the PS2 era (or at least its menu screen).

You can see more of Pino’s work at his Instagram.