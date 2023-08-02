Looks Like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2’s Full Character Roster Has Leaked

A new image of what appears to be the entire character roster for upcoming fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has seemingly leaked online, giving players a huge look at who else will be fighting alongside Garfield and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Announced on July 27, All-Star Brawl 2 is the follow-up to the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl released back in 2021. That game built up a lot of hype before launch, but once out it garnered mixed reactions. Many loved its tight, Smash Bros.-like gameplay, but it also got criticized for feeling low-budget. Another problem players had with it was the fact that some popular Nickelodeon characters were missing. The newly leaked art for All-Star Brawl 2 seems to indicate some of those fan favorites are showing up for round two, but also that some past fighters won’t be returning.



On August 1, an image of what appears to be the full splash art for All-Star Brawl 2 began spreading across Reddit, Twitter, and the ResetEra forum. The origins of the image seem to trace back to an Amazon listing that was quickly deleted, but not fast enough apparently.



Kotaku has reached out to Game Mill and Fair Play Labs about the leaked image, but received no comment.



All-Star Brawl 2’s potential new characters

Looking at the artwork, we can spot nine new characters who weren’t seen in the game’s first trailer and who are yet to be confirmed by the game’s developers or publisher.

Azula from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Gerald from Hey Arnold

Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants

Grandma Gertie from Hey Arnold

Ember from Danny Phantom

Norbert and Daggett from Angry Beavers

El Tigre from El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera

The supposedly leaked artwork—which remember, hasn’t been confirmed by the devs yet—also includes five characters we saw in the game’s first trailer and screenshots:

Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Raphael from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Jimmy Neutron from Jimmy Neutron

Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants

Vlad Plasmius from Danny Phantom

Finally, the artwork shows 14 characters who first appeared in the original All-Star Brawl and who appear to be returning for the upcoming sequel.

Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender

April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Danny Phantom from Danny Phantom

Garfield from Garfield

Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robot

Korra from The Legend of Korra

Lucy Loud from The Loud House

Nigel Thornberry from The Wild Thornberrys

Patrick from SpongeBob SquarePants

Ren and Stimpy from The Ren & Stimpy Show

Reptar from Rugrats

Rocko from Rocko’s Modern Life

SpongeBob from SpongeBob SquarePants

Zim from Invader Zim

The All-Star Brawl characters who might have been cut

If you’ve played the first game, this might be the point where you start going “Wait a minute, does that mean [Insert Character Here] has been cut from the sequel?” And the answer is…maybe!



According to Fair Play Labs studio director Diego Rodriguez in an interview with Polygon, not everyone is coming back for All-Star Brawl 2. Rodriguez called the decision on who will and who won’t return “probably one of the hardest” the team had to make.



“A lot of thought came into it,” said Rodriguez. “We looked a lot at the reaction on the roster of the first game, what were the more requested characters by the community, and also what we can achieve with the vast list of amazing Nick characters, and of course, we had Nick input as well. Just wait a bit and you will know who made it and who didn’t!”



Based on the leaked image, these are the characters who possibly haven’t made the cut for the sequel:

CatDog from CatDog

Helga from Hey Arnold!

Hugh Neutron from Jimmy Neutron

Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Oblina from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Powdered Toast Man from The Ren & Stimpy Show

Sandy from SpongeBob SquarePants

Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Toph from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Lincoln Loud from The Loud House

But wait, before you get out your pitchforks and start yelling at people on Twitter or whatever Elon Musk is calling it this week, let’s keep a few things in mind. One, it’s possible the leaked artwork doesn’t show every character in the game. When a similar piece of splash art leaked ahead of the first game’s launch, it didn’t include Nigel, who was added later. Secondly, dedicated fans have combed through all the screenshots and released videos and discovered some evidence that some of these characters (or at least their stages) will return in the sequel.



Really, until the developers confirm who is in the game and who isn’t, we won’t know for sure. But all you CatDog fans out there, be prepared for some heartache when Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 launches later this year.