Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know and expect about
the most important election of our lifetime.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

NHL 94 Rewind Is An Update Of The Original With Current Rosters

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:NHL 21
NHL 21nhleanhl 94nhl 94 rewindretrokotakucorepre-order
Save
Illustration for article titled iNHL 94 Rewind/i Is An Update Of The Original With Current Rosters
Screenshot: EA

One of the better classic NHL games is coming back in the form of NHL 94 Rewind. Unfortunately it’s currently only available as a pre-order bonus.

Advertisement

“It’s today’s teams and rosters with controls and graphics from ‘94,” EA wrote on Twitter today. The publisher didn’t say if the game will have any bonus features like support for online multiplayer. What it did say was that the only way to currently get it is to pre-order NHL 21. Heh.

EA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether NHL 94 Rewind will be available to buy separately or as an add-on later on.

Advertisement

The third game in the NHL series, ‘94 added one-time shots off passes and sported a host of other scoring techniques from the slick to the cheap. Decades later it remains by far one of the best top-down hockey games. Now if only it was getting a standalone release.

G/O Media may get a commission
Anker PowerWave+
Anker PowerWave+

NHL 21 is out October 16, while NHL 94 Rewind will follow a couple weeks later on October 30.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

What The Fuck, LA Comic Con Is Going Ahead

Donkey Kong Country 2’s Soundtrack Is A Perfect Mix Of Hyped Up And Zoned Out

Fallout 76 Will Let Players Create Their Own Vaults, For A Price

Please, For The Love Of God, Let Masahiro Sakurai Rest

DISCUSSION