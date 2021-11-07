Though it’s not news that there’s a new Mass Effect game in development—it was first shown off in a trailer late last year—this poster BioWare released for the game today is new, and if you’re the type of fan to speculate wildly at the tiniest hints and suggestions (which would be every Mass Effect fan), then you are in luck.



Today is N7 day, a day BioWare normally celebrates with fans of the series, and this year’s blog post was decidedly low-key, with just this brief mention of the next game in the series:

We are, of course, hard at work on the next adventure in the Mass Effect universe. Until then, please accept our most humble thanks to you for accompanying us on this journey. We know we couldn’t do it without you — on N7 Day, or any other day.

Soon after, though, maybe someone figured they better release something more than a single line about the next game, and so this tweet went out with a poster attached:

I mean, we knew it would continue, that’s what the big expensive trailer from last year was all about. So the real purpose of this is to show the next game’s cast and perhaps general plotline as tiny little teases, and hope fans will spend the next three days hunched over their monitors and phones, burning holes in their eyeballs trying to make out whether an illustrated stick figure is a human or Turian.

Below you’ll find a more zoomable version of the image. What we can clearly see is that there’s a ship, there are some people walking out of the ship, there’s something else up ahead on the ground and there’s a big hole in the dirt that looks a lot like a Geth face.

Here’s a close shot of the crew, if this will help you at all.

And here’s the ship

Most importantly, though, will be trying to make sense of what looks like a Geth body lying in the dust, so let’s take a very close look:

Ah.

This game will not be out for years.



