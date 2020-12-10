New Mass Effect Game Very Briefly Teased At Game Awards

Screenshot : BioWare

A new Mass Effect was teased during the the 2020 Game Awards. Once a critical darling, the future of the Mass Effect franchise fell into doubt after its 2017 entry, Andromeda, shipped in a shoddy state and was poorly received by players and critics. Check out the teaser trailer below.

No word on if this will be a sequel to Mass Effect: Andromeda, a continuation of the Shepard trilogy, or even some new story addition to the forthcoming Mass Effect Legendary Edition r emaster , the trailer features an asari (who could be Liara) picking up a piece of N7 armor.

