Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

New Mass Effect Game Very Briefly Teased At Game Awards

ashparrish
Ash Parrish
Filed to:mass effect
mass effectthe game awardskotakucoreMass Effect: Andromeda
11
Save
Illustration for article titled New iMass Effect/i Game Very Briefly Teased At Game Awards
Screenshot: BioWare

A new Mass Effect was teased during the the 2020 Game Awards. Once a critical darling, the future of the Mass Effect franchise fell into doubt after its 2017 entry, Andromeda, shipped in a shoddy state and was poorly received by players and critics. Check out the teaser trailer below.

No word on if this will be a sequel to Mass Effect: Andromeda, a continuation of the Shepard trilogy, or even some new story addition to the forthcoming Mass Effect Legendary Edition remaster, the trailer features an asari (who could be Liara) picking up a piece of N7 armor.

Advertisement
Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

villings
Villings