There’s currently an Electronic Arts publisher sale on Steam right now, and one deal in particular offers a great chance to catch up on some of the best role-playing games of the last 20 years. The BioWare mega collection includes every Dragon Age and Mass Effect game, and it’s only $20.

Separately, the games would normally run you $180 when they aren’t on sale. While the collection doesn’t include older BioWare RPGs like Baldur’s Gate, it will still keep you occupied for a few hundred hours. Here’s everything it includes:

Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition

Dragon Age II Ultimate Edition

Dragon Age Inquisition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (the original trilogy remastered)

Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Edition

$20 for Mass Effect I, 2, and 3 with improved visuals and streamlined systems would be decent enough on its own, but throwing in everything else puts it over the top. And even if you’ve only ever heard bad things about Andromeda, it still has some of the best combat and exploration in the series, and is well worth revisiting ahead of Mass Effect 4, whenever that eventually arrives.

The Dragon Age trilogy should serve a similar purpose for fans preparing for Dreadwolf. EA recently revealed in its latest earnings report that Dragon Age 4 won’t be out in the next year, despite the encouraging progress regularly shared on the BioWare blog. The game reportedly moved away from a live service model earlier in development, and has had to contend with a series of departures by some senior staff.

It’s been a long time since BioWare shipped an unqualified hit. Fortunately, the studio’s back catalog (with the exception of Anthem) has stood the test of time and is cheaper than ever on PC.



