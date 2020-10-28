Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Next-Gen No Man's Sky Launches With The Xbox Series X/S And PS5

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:No Man's Sky
No Man's SkyHello GamesFree UpgradeKotakucorePS5Xbox Series X/supgrade
Save
Illustration for article titled Next-Gen iNo Mans Sky/i Launches With The Xbox Series X/S And PS5
Screenshot: Hello Games

No Man’s Sky’s biggest year yet continues in early November, when next-generation versions of Hello Games’ procedural space opera launch alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Existing console players get a free upgrade to more densely populated planets running at 4K 60FPS.

Advertisement

Capping off a year that’s brought mechs, living ships, and an expansive technical and visual overhaul to No Man’s Sky, Hello Games’ is providing another extensive overhaul, this time for players purchasing or upgrading to one of November’s new consoles. Along with running faster and looking prettier with planets more detailed than ever before, the new versions will support crossplay and bring 32-player multiplayer to consoles for the first time. Players can work together to construct vast, cityscape-looking bases. Load times are five to ten times faster.

The PlayStation 5 version of No Man’s Sky also benefits from the system’s DualSense controller, with extensive haptic feedback, as well as enhanced sound courtesy of the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech.

Advertisement

All a player needs to engage in all these updates and more is a fancy next-generation game console. Or a computer. The PC version is getting all of this as well. The next-generation update will be live on November 10 for the Xbox Series X/S and November 12 for the PS5.

Everybody’s Sky

G/O Media may get a commission
LG CX 55" OLED TV
LG CX 55" OLED TV
Advertisement
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

We Finally Played A PS5 Game, And It Literally Feels Like Something New

Here’s How We’ve Set Up Our Xbox Series X and S

Destiny 2's Next Season Finally Brings Back Prince Uldren

Why Does This SNK Allstar Ad Even Exist

DISCUSSION

telic
T_elic

So does this game have a goal yet? As in, is there a purpose other then exploration to this game? The exploration part always picked my interest, but i like my exploring when it’s done with a reason or a story to push me forward. I read that in the first version it didn’t have any of that, but seeing it has had so many updates since i’m wondering if maybe now this game is a bit more up my alley. 