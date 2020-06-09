Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

New Toy Story x Reebok Pump Sneakers Are Very, Very 1995

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:sneakers
sneakerstoy storypixar
Save
Illustration for article titled New iToy Story/i x Reebok Pump Sneakers Are Very, Very 1995

Clothing store BAIT, Reebok and Disney have gone incredibly 90s with this pair of Instapump Furys, taking the 1994 sneaker and dressing it up in a Woody and Buzz livery that is incredibly fun to look at.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled New iToy Story/i x Reebok Pump Sneakers Are Very, Very 1995

I’m not sure about wearing them, but looking, definitely fun.

Illustration for article titled New iToy Story/i x Reebok Pump Sneakers Are Very, Very 1995
Advertisement

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you on the colour matchup, either. There aren’t two different pairs available, just one, with Buzz on the left foot and Woody on the right.

Illustration for article titled New iToy Story/i x Reebok Pump Sneakers Are Very, Very 1995

BAIT is selling them in a raffle for $200.

MORE SNEAKER STUFF:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

How To Split Your Video Games After A Breakup

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

No More Heroes Composer Collaborates On Stellar Black Lives Matter Track