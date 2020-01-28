Deadstock 1986 Super Mario Bros. Slippers Are A Modern Masterpiece

Total Recall Total Recall Total Recall is a look back at the history of video games through their characters, franchises, developers and trends. Prev Next View All

Imagine, it’s 1986, you’re a grown-ass adult living in Japan and after a hard day’s salaryman/womanning you get home to your apartment, kick your shoes off at the door and slip on these beautiful babies.



Now take that thought and throw it in the trash, because these slippers are so beautiful they deserved the treatment they ultimately received, which was to sleep forever in this gorgeous blister packaging so that future generations could gaze upon their wonder untarnished.

Pics via the always-excellent Supper Mario Broth.