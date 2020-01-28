Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Deadstock 1986 Super Mario Bros. Slippers Are A Modern Masterpiece

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:sneakers
Photo: Supper Mario Broth
Total Recall is a look back at the history of video games through their characters, franchises, developers and trends.
Imagine, it’s 1986, you’re a grown-ass adult living in Japan and after a hard day’s salaryman/womanning you get home to your apartment, kick your shoes off at the door and slip on these beautiful babies.

Now take that thought and throw it in the trash, because these slippers are so beautiful they deserved the treatment they ultimately received, which was to sleep forever in this gorgeous blister packaging so that future generations could gaze upon their wonder untarnished.

Pics via the always-excellent Supper Mario Broth.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

