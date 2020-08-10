Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

New The Last Of Us Part II Trophies Tease Grounded Mode, Permadeath

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part IIThe Last of UsNaughty DogDLCdownloadable contentgroundedpermadeathdifficultyKotaku Core
Save
Prepare for even more sneaking around.
Prepare for even more sneaking around.
Screenshot: Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part II has a couple new trophies that indicate the impending arrival of both Grounded mode and a permadeath option, both of which should make the game exponentially harder.

Advertisement

Grounded mode first appeared in 2013’s The Last of Us as a heightened difficulty level made available post-release. Although Naughty Dog hasn’t explained what Grounded mode will look like in the sequel, it’s probably safe to expect a few of the same challenges from the first game, like sparse supplies, the lack of a HUD and listen mode, and increased enemy damage, to make a return.

With the way gamers complete challenges, I just assumed someone would have done these already.
With the way gamers complete challenges, I just assumed someone would have done these already.
Screenshot: PlayStation / Kotaku
Advertisement

That might sound hard enough, but if the new trophies are correct, The Last of Us Part II will also receive a permadeath option at some point. Again, we don’t have any information on what permadeath will entail, but if it’s like other games, taking one too many potshots from a sniper or letting a Clicker get too close will mean the end of your game. Combine that with Grounded (if they’re in fact separate things) and you’re going to have a tough time guiding Ellie and Abby through Seattle.

The Last of Us Part II is already a pretty tough game—well, for me at least—but I’m sure there’s more than a few people out there who are just salivating over using these options for their next playthrough. All I’m saying is: where’s my extra easy mode where Ellie, Dina, Abby, and Lev get to live happy lives?

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Fast & Furious Crossroads Is Ridiculous

The Best Dreamcast Games

What Is Your Single Favorite Piece Of Video Game Music?

Lego Super Mario Is A Weird New Way To Play With Lego

DISCUSSION

iamspartacus777
IAmSpartacus

Nice. I just started a Survivor playthrough but didn’t get too far; might as well start over on Grounded once the mode comes out so I can snag the trophy. I beat the game on normal the first time and then actually played on easy for NG+ to mop up collectibles and get the platinum. I keep hearing that the game really sings on the highest difficulties so this should be a fun mode to sink my teeth into.