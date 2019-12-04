New PlayStation Commercial Rips Off Loads Of Artists

A big new commercial for PlayStation Japan, pitched as a music video featuring all the platform’s big holiday games, has a lot of cool animation throughout. Pity, then, that loads of it is copied—down to the smallest detail—from other people’s work.



Here’s the trailer in question:

Ian Jones-Quartey, creator of OK K.O.! (who has also worked on Steven Universe and Adventure Time) noticed some of the similarities earlier today, like this sequence:

Advertisement

Animator Oleg Kositsyn found another, where one of his pieces of animation was almost directly copied by the commercial:

And here’s an even more damning record, a video put together by Okama Sorteos showing just how much of the trailer is lifted from other artist’s work:

PlayStation Japan has since removed the trailer from its YouTube page.