New Mamoru Hosoda Anime Film Coming In 2021

Image : Studio Chizu

Mamoru Hosoda (Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and The Boy and the Beast) has announced his newest film. Called Belle, the movie tells the story of a young woman in modern-day Japan as she enters a massive virtual world.



The movie’s official site posted the following about the forthcoming film:

[Hosoda] has taken on the challenge of depicting the ever-evolving online world by placing the story in the world of ‘U,’ a massive online network with over 5 billion registered users. Like in his past work such as Digimon: The Movie Digimon Adventure: Children’s War Game! (2000) and Summer Wars, Director Hosoda uses the digital world as a backdrop to delve into themes of modern society, basing the story on his more recent insights. Coming of age, family ties, love between parents and children, friendship that transcends species, the links between our lives. Of the various themes, Mamoru Hosoda’s recurring concept is ‘People in difficult situations bravely pushing themselves forward and striving for a better future.’ In 2020, people all over the world have faced a crisis like never before, but the year is finally coming to an end. Director Hosoda will spin a tale of hope and courage that will be an inspiration for everyone around the world in 2021, which also marks Studio Chizu’s 10th year anniversary.

Below is a Japanese teaser image for the movie, announcing a summer 2021 release . (Note that the Japanese title is Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime or “The Dragon and the Freckled Princess.”)



Image : Studio Chizu

The English-language teaser image does not have a release window.

