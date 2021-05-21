Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

New Japanese TV Drama About Manga Fan Who Loves Shipping

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
4
Illustration for article titled New Japanese TV Drama About Manga Fan Who Loves Shipping
Screenshot: Netflix
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Baki The Grappler is a manga (and anime, pictured) about dudes beating the crap out of each other in an underground material arts tournament. In 2019, sociologist Junko Kaneda wrote a book about viewing it through a Boys’ Love lens. It’s now being adapted into a live-action TV series in Japan.

Boys’ Love (BL) manga depict homoerotic relationships, and the genre is best known as “yaoi” outside Japan. Baki isn’t BL per se, but with shipping, dreams become real. Thank goodness for that!

The name of the original book, which translates as Diary of a Girl Who Spent 30 Hours a Day for 300 Days Thinking, ‘Baki The Grappler Is BL, Isn’t It?’ is also the live-action show’s title.

Illustration for article titled New Japanese TV Drama About Manga Fan Who Loves Shipping
Image: WOWOW

As Comic Natalie (via ANN) reports, the show stars actor Honoka Matsumoto (above) as a stationary company employee who secretly loves BL. While not working, she finds a fascinating level of subtext to Baki the Grappler.

That’s right, this is a whole TV show about shipping in Baki based on a book about the same concept. Incredible.

Diary of a Girl Who Spent 30 Hours a Day for 300 Days Thinking, ‘Baki The Grappler Is BL, Isn’t It?’ will begin airing on WOWOW in Japan starting this August. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

kobalt77
kobalt77

Baki the Grappler was created by Keisuke Itagaki. his daughter is Paru Itagaki the creator of Beastars. don’t miss out on this great manga or the anime adaptation on Netflix. season 1 is available now and season 2 is going to be available in July.