There’s a bunch of anime packed into the winter season but not a lot of time to watch them all. That’s where the otaku of Kotaku have your back. Welcome to Kotaku’s Anime Revolution, presented by Acura. Each week, we’ll take a look at one of the hottest shows of the winter season and put them through the three episode test to see whether they’re worth your time. This week, we’ll be taking a look at Ranking of Kings, which is streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.