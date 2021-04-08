Your Spring 2021 Anime Guide

Spring is in the air! That only means one thing. Actually, it means several things, but one of them is that it’s time for a new season of anime.
What are you interested in? What are you watching? What are you not watching? Have a look and let us know in the comments down below.
Backflip!!
Studio: Zexcs
Genre: Drama, School, Sports, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school boy joins the rhythmic gymnastics team.
Battle Athletes ReStart!
Studio: Seven
Genre: Comedy, Sports, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A reboot of the 1990s anime, Battle Athletes ReStart! tells the story of a potato farmer who competes in an intergalactic athletics tournament.
Blue Reflection Ray
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Drama, Magical Girl, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The lives of two schoolgirls, with very different personalities, cross paths and change the world.
Burning Kabaddi
Studio: TMS | Domerica
Genre: Sports
Premiere Date: April 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy finds his competitive passion light ablaze when he joins the school’s Kabaddi team.
Cardfight!! Vanguard | Overdress
Studio: Kinema Citrus | Kibuto Animaton | Studio Jemi
Genre: Adventure, Card Battle, Drama
Premiere Date: April 3
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Card fight is back for more cards and more fighting.
Cestvs: The Roman Fighter
Studio: BN Pictures
Genre: Action, Drama, Historical
Premiere Date: April 14
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Here’s an anime about Cestvs, who is, wait for it, a Roman fighter.
Combatants Will Be Dispatched!
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Action, Comedy, Ecchi, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A nefarious organization finds out that exploring an alien planet sure is harder than it seems, especially when its members are wacky.
Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro
Studio: Telecom Animation Film
Genre: Comedy, School, Romantic Comedy
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A sadistic schoolgirl makes her senpai’s life stressful not only because she loves teasing him, but also actually has a crush on him.
Dragon Goes House-Hunting
Studio: Signal.MD
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: If you thought looking for a house was hard, do it with a dragon.
Duel Masters: King
Studio: Brain’s Base
Genre: Action, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Duel Masters is back with another card battle anime.
86: Eighty-Six
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Genre: Mecha, War
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: In the Eighty-Six sector, troops protect the republic by commanding unmanned weapons into battle.
Fairy Ranmaru
Studio: Studio Comet
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life, School
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Handsome anime dudes work at a bar that doesn’t take money, but rather, its patrons’ hearts.
Fruits Basket The Final
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Supernatural, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Fruits Basket is back for a third and final season.
Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life!
Studio: Engi
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student finds himself in the role-playing game Kiwame Quest, playing to stay alive.
Gloomy The Naughty Grizzly
Studio: TBA
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: April
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Well, here’s the story of a boy and a pink bear that’s trying to him kill.
Godzilla Singular Point
Studio: Bones x Orange
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 1
Where to Watch: Netflix (Japan)
What It’s About in One Sentence: A totally new series in which Godzilla and other kaiju do what they do best: destroy things.
Gokushufudo: The Way of the Househusband
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: A legendary yakuza boss retires from a life of crime to do housework and support his wife and her career.
Farewell, My Dear Cramer
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Drama, School, Slice of Life, Sports
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls do their best on their school’s soccer team.
Hetalia World Stars
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: Comedy, History
Premiere Date: April 1
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime boys represent different countries and make geopolitics so handsome.
Higehiro
Studio: Project No. 9
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A businessman takes a runaway schoolgirl under his wing and tries to help get her life back on track.
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2
Studio: Tezuka Productions | Okuruto Noboru
Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Fantasy, Harem
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a young man who ends up trapped in his favorite RPG with two female characters inadvertently becoming his slaves.
Joran The Princess of Snow and Blood
Studio: Bakken Record
Genre: Action, Drama, History, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in an alternative 1931 in which the Tokugawa Shogunate continues, a young woman searches for the murderer of her family.
Kingdom Season 3
Studio: Pierrot | Studio Signpost
Genre: Action, Drama
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Warriors join forces to change the history of China forever.
Koikimo
Studio: Nomad
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: After a schoolgirl saves a businessman, he gets creepy and wants to kiss her.
Kuro-Gyaru ni Natta kara Yujin to shite mita (Fucked By My Best Friend)
Studio: Elias
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Things get complicated when you find you find yourself turned into a tanned anime lady and your best friend starts bonking you.
Let’s Make a Mug Too
Studio: Nippon Animation
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl moves to Gifu Prefecture and learns how to make pottery.
Mars Red
Studio: Signal-MD
Genre: Action, Drama, Historical, Horror, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in an alternate 1923, the Japanese government creates a task force to kill vampires and save us all.
Megalobox 2: Nomad
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Sports
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A machine-augmented fighter tries to put his life back together after spending years in a haze of booze and pills.
Moriarty The Patriot Part 2
Studio: Production I.G
Genre: Drama, Crime, Psychological
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of the anime that follows William James Moriarty, who becomes Sherlock Holmes’ arch-rival.
My Hero Academia Season 5
Studio: Bones
Genre: Action, School, Superhero
Premiere Date: March 27
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: My Hero Academia is back for more anime heroism.
Odd Taxi
Studio: OLM, Inc.| P.I.C.S.
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A walrus taxi driver around various passengers through the urban sprawl.
Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won’t Lose
Studio: Doga Kobo
Genre: Comedy, School, Romantic Comedy
Premiere Date: April 14
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A spurned high schooler decides to get even.
Pretty Boy Detective Club
Studio: Shaft
Genre: Comedy, Mystery
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of pretty anime boy detectives helps a young woman find a star she saw in the sky a decade ago.
The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent
Studio: Diomedéa
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Romance
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker finds herself transported to a fantasy world, where he spends her time making magical potions instead of working at a computer.
SD Gundam World Heroes
Studio: Sunrise
Genre: Action, Mecha, Robot
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Adorable Gundam mecha have adventures all over the world, whether they are cute little samurai Gundam or sea-sailing pirate ones.
Seven Knights Revolution
Studio: Liden Films x Domerica
Genre: Adventure, Action, Fantasy, School
Premiere Date: April 4
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: One day a boy’s life changes, as it would, when he is saved by a girl with magical power she inherited from legendary knights.
Shadows House
Studio: Clover Works
Genre: Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Living dolls spend their days waiting on faceless, soot-producing shadow masters.
Shaman King
Studio: Bridge
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 1
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: Shamans, people able the ability to communicate with the supernatural, go head to head in hopes of being crowns the Shaman King.
Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Transforming robots
Premiere Date: April 9
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: All aboard for the anime in which Japanese bullet trains transform into robots — or is it, robots transform into bullet trains...
The Slime Diaries
Studio: 8-bit
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 6
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Enjoy the life and leisure of a girl who was reincarnated as a Slime.
SSSS.DYNAZENON
Studio: Trigger
Genre: Action, Adventure, Mecha, Robots, School, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 2
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the follow-up to the 2018 SSSS.Gridman, which had cool transforming robots, interesting characters, and excellent animation from Trigger.
Super Cub
Studio: Studio Kai
Genre: Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: April 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl life’s changes with she begins riding Japan’s most iconic scooter, the Super Cub, in what really seems like a serialized Honda commercial.
Those Snow White Notes
Studio: Shin-Ei Animation
Genre: Drama, Music
Premiere Date: April 2
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Here’s an anime about a schoolboy and other students who are into playing the shamisen.
Tokyo Revengers
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Action, School, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man travels through time to save his girlfriend by joining a game filled with tough anime dudes who must spend lots of him styling their hair each morning.
To Your Eternity
Studio: Brain’s Base
Genre: Adventure, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A shapeshifter takes the form of a dying boy and goes on adventures.
Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song
Studio: Wit Studio
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: April 3
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: An A.I. songstress is tasked by a teddy bear from the future with helping to prevent an inevitable war between humankind and artificial intelligence.
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2
Studio: BN Pictures
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: April 17
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Demon school is back in session for Iruma-kun.
The World Ends with You: The Animation
Studio: DOMERICA × SHIN-EI ANIMATION
Genre: Adventure, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The stylish Square Enix game is now a stylish anime.
Yasuke
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Action, Adventure, Historical, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 29
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: Based on the historical figure Yasuke, this anime tells the story of a former warrior turned boatsman who is drawn back into the fight.
Yokai Watch
Studio: OLM
Genre: Comedy, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 9
Where to Watch: Currently not available
What It’s About in One Sentence: A new season of Yokai Watch is back, rebooted for more anime hijinks.
Zombie Land Saga: Revenge
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Comedy, Idol, Supernatural
Premiere Date: April 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The zombies-turned-idols are back, ready to dance, make music, and be morbid.
DISCUSSION