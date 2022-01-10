It’s cold! Who wants to go outside when there’s new anime to watch? Not me, that’s for sure.
That’s right, there’s a new slate of anime rolling out. Below is a list of new and returning shows. Which ones do you want to watch? What are your early impressions and recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.
Akebi’s Sailor Uniform
Studio: CloverWorks
Genre: School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl who lives in the countryside gets into an elite private school and is excited to wear her school’s uniform.
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 2
Studio: Asread × Studio Mother
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 13
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about high school students who are transported to a fantasy world with new abilities.
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2
Studio: Mappa
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu
What It’s About in One Sentence: In part 2, the long-running Attack on Titan anime is finally coming to a conclusion.
Battle Spirits: The Core Bearers
Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 13
Where to Watch: Currently not announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the latest Battle Spirits anime, the ninth TV installment to date, in which “Battlers” duke it out.
The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2
Studio: Bones
Genre: Drama, Magic, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 14
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a vampire and human doctor-to-vampires who go around curing bloodsuckers of a malaise that causes them to act uncontrollably.
Cue!
Studio: Yumeta Company x Graphinica
Genre: Drama, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime tells the story of young women making their voice acting dreams real.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc
Studio: Ufotable
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Supernatural
Premiere Date: December 5
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The wildly popular Demon Slayer is back for another season of anime.
Fantasia Sango: Realm of Legends
Studio: Geek Toys
Genre: Action, Historical, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Different factions battle monsters, demons, and baddies during China’s Three Kingdom’s period.
Futsal Boys!!!!!
Studio: Diomedea
Genre: School, Slice of life, Sports
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Young hunky anime dudes play futsal.
GaruGaku II ~Lucky Stars~
Studio: OLM
Genre: Idol, Music, School
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Currently not announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirl singers continue to follow their musical dreams in the second season of GaruGaku.
The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt
Studio: Yokohama Animation Laboratory
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young, competent prince takes over his country, but wishes he could shirk his responsibility to rule.
Girls’ Frontline
Studio: Asahi Production
Genre: Action, Drama, Military, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: In a war-ravaged future, tactical dolls or “T-Dolls” are sent into battle.
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a pragmatic student who finds himself rebuilding a fantasy-style kingdom.
I’m Kodama Kawashiri
Studio: Lapin Track
Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 13
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The star of this anime, Kawashiri, loves drinking booze, eating snacks, and taking it easy.
In The Land Of Leadale
Studio: Maho Film
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A top player wakes up in VRMMORPG World of Leadale, but it’s not quite like the game she used to play.
Irodorimidori
Studio: Akatsuki
Genre: Music, School, Short anime, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 4
Where to Watch: Currently not announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls try to make their way in a band.
Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc
Studio: 8bit
Genre: Fantasy, Magic
Premiere Date: January 1
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young girl, primed to be the head of a magic dynasty, is at loggerheads with her brother until circumstances cause their relationship to change.
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Studio: David Production
Genre: Action, Adventure
Premiere Date: December 1
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: The Stone Ocean arc comes alive in the latest Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure anime.
Life with an Ordinary Guy who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout
Studio: OLM
Genre: Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Two dudes end in a fantasy world, but one of them is transformed into a beautiful girl.
Love of Kill
Studio: Platinumvision
Genre: Drama, Psychological
Premiere Date: January 12
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A legendary hitman stalks a bounty hunter in an attempt to date her.
Miss Kuroitsu From The Monster Development Department
Studio: Quad
Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Here’s an anime about the office politics in an evil, nefarious organization.
My Dress Up Darling
Studio: CloverWorks
Genre: Ecchi, School
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl indulges in her secret cosplay hobby with a classmate who dreams of becoming a doll-maker.
Ninjala
Studio: OLM
Genre: Action, Comedy
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Currently not announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: The game Ninjala gets adapted into an anime called, wait for it, Ninjala.
On Air Dekinai!
Studio: Jinnan Studio, Space Neko Company
Genre: Comedy
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Currently not announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A new TV-station hire learns that the behind-the-scenes world of television isn’t glamorous.
The Orbital Children
Studio: Production +h
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 28
Where to Watch: Netflix
What It’s About in One Sentence: A two-part anime movie about a group of kids get stranded on a space station and try to survive.
Orient
Studio: ACGT
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Historical, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in Japan during the Sengoku Era, this anime follows a teenage boy who battles demons and dreams of becoming a samurai.
Ouji no Honmei wa Akuyaku Reijou
Studio: Studio Hokiboshi
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Not currently announced
What It’s About in One Sentence: A young businessman dies from overwork and is reincarnated as the antagonist in a romance game.
Police in a Pod
Studio: Madhouse
Genre: Drama, Slice of life
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Just as a young officer is about to hand in her resignation, she meets her new boss.
Princess Connect! Re: Dive Season 2
Studio: Cygames Pictures
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a young man who lost his memory and now hangs with young ladies who are really into food.
Requiem of the Rose King
Studio: J.C Staff
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Historical, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows a young Richard III as the Houses of York and Lancaster vie for the throne of England.
Rusted Armors
Studio: Kigumi/JCTV/Studio51
Genre: Action, Historical, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: Samurai with a steampunk twist, battle during the Warring States period.
Sabikui Bisco (Rust–Eater Bisco)
Studio: OZ
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: In this post-apocalyptic anime, the search is on for a rust-eating mushroom.
Saiyuki Reload Zeroin
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 6
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of adventures try to save humanity by preventing the resurrection of a malevolent being.
Salaryman’s Club
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Slice of life, Sports
Premiere Date: January 22
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime follows the lives of badminton-playing businessmen.
Sasaki and Miyano
Studio: Studio Deen
Genre: School, Slice of Life, Romance
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: In this anime, a high school boy falls for his senpai.
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man
Studio: Studio A-Cat
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 11
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: An VRMMORPG player wakes up in the game after changing his character to a girl.
Slow Loop
Studio: Connect
Genre: Slice of life
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls become friends through fishing.
Sorairo Utility
Studio: Yostar
Genre: Sports
Premiere Date: December 31
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime girls play golf.
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest
Studio: J.C. Staff
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: A sage with the weakest crest for combat get reincarnated with the hope of landing a better combat crest.
Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad
Studio: Kamikaze Douga
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Premiere Date: January 20
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Young anime characters take up swords in a battle between two warring factions in this latest Tales anime.
Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 3
Studio: Shin-Ei Animation
Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life
Premiere Date: January 8
Where to Watch: Hidive
What It’s About in One Sentence: The third season of an anime about a schoolgirl who teases a classmate whom she actually really likes.
Theater of Darkness: Yamishibai 10
Studio: ILCA
Genre: Horror, Supernatural
Premiere Date: January 9
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: More ghost stories and urban legends come to life in Yamishibai’s tenth season.
Tokyo 24th Ward
Studio: Cloverworks
Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 5
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Three friends try to protect the 24th Ward, an artificial island on which they live.
Tribe Nine
Studio: Liden Films
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Sports
Premiere Date: January 10
Where to Watch: Funimation
What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in the future, the anime follows kids in Neo-Tokyo vying to become the best at XB or “Extreme Baseball.”
World’s End Harem
Studio: Studio Gokumi x AXsiZ
Genre: Ecchi, Harem, Sci-Fi
Premiere Date: January 7
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
What It’s About in One Sentence: When 99.9 percent of the world’s men are killed off by a deadly virus, it’s up to the remaining 0.1 percent to repopulate the planet.